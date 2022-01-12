Los Bitchos share whimsical music video for new single ‘Pista (Fresh Start)’

London-based band and NME 100 members Los Bitchos have shared ‘Pista (Fresh Start)’, the third single from their upcoming debut record, ‘Let The Festivities Begin!’.

‘Pista (Fresh Start)’ arrived on streaming platforms on January 11, along with a Tom Mitchell-directed music video that concludes a trilogy of visuals. The video kicks off with the quartet frolicking around a compound before they realise that they’re being stalked by a feline, human-sized creature.

Watch the music video for ‘Pista (Fresh Start)’ below.

Per a press statement, the band have revealed that the video drew inspiration from Italian horror filmmaker Dario Argento and the Are You Afraid Of The Dark? franchise.

“The video transports you to our life in witness protection following our game show/courtroom victory – the good life and new beginnings. Things aren’t quite what they seem though… We had so much fun shooting this video and didn’t want to leave our cosy, wholesome nest,” said Los Bitchos.

‘Pista (Fresh Start)’ follows November’s ‘Good To Go!’, which came with a music video starring Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos as a gameshow host, and October’s ‘Las Panteras’.

‘Let The Festivities Begin!’ is scheduled for release on February 4, 2022 via City Slang, and can be pre-saved/pre-ordered here.

Just last week, Los Bitchos were featured in the 2022 NME 100, which highlights essential emerging artists from across the world. NME’s Rhian Daly praised the band for their “intoxicating power that makes you feel like you’re permanently three shots deep”.

Next month, Los Bitchos will embark on an extensive UK and European tour in 2022 including a London headline show at The Scala – see dates below.

Los Bitchos’ UK and EU 2022 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

15 – UK, Southampton, Joiners

16 – UK, Manchester, Gorilla

17 – UK, Leeds, Brudenell

18 – UK, Glasgow, Stereo

19 – UK ,York, The Crescent

20 – UK, Liverpool, District

22 – IRL, Dublin, Workman’s Club

24 – UK, Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

25 – UK, Bristol, Exchange

26 – UK, Brighton, Patterns

27 – UK, Margate, Elsewhere

02 – UK, London, Scala

APRIL

07 – NL, Nijmegen, Merleyn

08 – NL, Amsterdam, Paradiso

09 – FR, Paris, La Maroquinerie

11 – FR, Bordeaux, Iboat

12 – ES, San Sebastian, Sala Dabadaba

13 – ES, Madrid, Moby Dick

15 – ES, Barcelona, Laut

16 – FR, Toulouse, Le Connexion

19 – IT, Milan, Magnolia

20 – CH, Zurich, Bogen F

21 – DE, Munich, Milla

23 – DE, Berlin, Urban Spree

24 – DE, Hamburg, Molotow

26 – SE, Stockholm, Hus7

27 – NO, Ingensteds, Oslo

28 – SE, Goteborg, Oceanen

29 – SE, Malmo, Plan B

30 – DK, Copenhagen, Stengade

MAY

02 – DK, Cologne, Bumann & Sohn

03 – BE, Brussels, Nuits Botanique

04 – FR, Lille, Aeronef

05 – FR, Rouen, Le 106

06 – FR, Rennes, Ubu

07 – FR, Amiens, La Lune des Pirates,

26 – DE, Berlin, Desertfest

27 – PL, Warsaw, Hydrozagadka

29 – CZ ,Prague, Chapeau Rouge

30 – HU, Budapest, Dürer Kert

31 – AT, Vienna, Fluc Wanne

JUNE

01 – DE, Augsburg, City Club

02 – DE, Schorndorf, Club Manufaktur

07 – ES, Barcelona, Primavera Sound

AUGUST

26 – FR, Paris, Rock En Seine