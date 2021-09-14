Los Campesinos! announce three new shows set for December

Los Campesinos! have announced a string of UK shows set to take place in December – see the full list of dates below.

The indie-pop band took to social media earlier today (September 14) to let fans know that they’ll be hitting the road later this year, taking in shows in Cardiff, London and Leeds.

In their announcement, Los Campesinos! revealed that all venues will be fully accessible, have gender neutral facilities, and their low income fans are eligible for 10 per cent off tickets.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday (September 16) at 10:00am – you can get them here. See a full list of gig dates below.

DECEMBER 2021

13 – Tramshed, Cardiff

14 – Village Underground, London

15 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

⚡️Los Camp! December shows⚡️ Cardiff / London / Leeds 🖤 10% of all tickets available to low income fans for just £5

🖤 All venues fully accessible

Earlier this year, Los Campesinos! shared a surprise new EP called ‘Whole Damn Body’.

The band’s 2011 album ‘Hello Sadness’ celebrates its 10th anniversary in November, and to mark the occasion (a little early) they decided to release a collection of songs from that era.

Written and recorded either right before, during, or after the recording of ‘Hello Sadness’, six of the seven songs on ‘Whole Damn Body’ were originally available via Heat Rash, the 7-inch subscription series the band ran around the time of the album’s original release.

Since then, and up until now, none of these tracks have been available digitally. You can purchase ‘Whole Damn Body’ as a download over at the official Los Campesinos! Bandcamp page.

In a four-star review of ‘Hello Sadness’, NME said: “The kids of the LC! still bristle with a fundamental melodic vibrancy, and the hand-in-hand maturing of music-writer Tom Campesinos! into the realms of Sonic Youth thrashes, cranky synthetics and handclaps, harmonium, violin and bar-room piano gives the record a gravitas to counterpoint Gareth’s lyrical anguish.”

Last year, Los Campesinos! celebrated the 10th anniversary of their album ‘Romance Is Boring’ with a reissue that landed on Valentine’s Day and two concerts in London, where they played the album in full.