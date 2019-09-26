Los Campesinos! to mark ‘Romance Is Boring’ 10th anniversary with reissue and London shows

They’ll play the album in full at Islington Assembly Hall

Los Campesinos! have unveiled plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album ‘Romance Is Boring’: a reissue that will land on Valentine’s Day 2020 and two concerts in London, where they will play the album in full.

The reissue of ‘Romance Is Boring’, which was released January 26, 2010, will feature a remastered version of the album on gold double vinyl. The reissue will be available February 14, 2020, and pre-orders are now available at the band’s official webstore. Pre-orders will come with a Valentine’s Card signed by Los Campesinos!, as well as the “extended zine” Romance Is Boring: An Oral History.

Also available will be the album’s companion EP, ‘All’s Well That Ends’. The EP, which collected four different versions of songs from ‘Romance Is Boring’, hasn’t been available since its initial release in July 2010. Only 500 copies of the 10” EP, with fresh mixing and brand-new artwork, will be pressed.

The indie-pop band will also mark the anniversary with two shows at the Islington Assembly Hall in London on February 14 and 15, 2020. At these concerts, they will play ‘Romance Is Boring’ in full, and then a second set of hits. Tickets go on sale 9am tomorrow (Friday, September 27), though those who’ve pre-ordered the album reissue will be able to buy tickets immediately.