Former frontman is currently serving a 35-year sentence for child sex offences

Ex-Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins hid a mobile phone inside his anus so prison officers wouldn’t find it, a court has heard.

Officials at HMP Wakefield allegedly removed Watkins, 42, from his cell after being given information he was illegally storing a phone.

Nothing was recovered when Watkins was strip-searched inside a separate sterilised cell, Leeds Crown Court heard.

However, the court also heard the former Lostprophets singer then asked a prison officer if he would be allowed to see his mum, who was due to see visit that same day, if he gave up a phone.

He then reached into his underwear and produced a small three inch long white GTSTAR model mobile phone, reports Wales Online.

Stephen Wood, prosecuting , told the court: “Between March 4 and March 10, 2018 the defendant was in possession of a mobile phone while inside HMP Wakefield. On March 10 a prison officer at HMP Wakefield went to the defendant’s cell. The intention was to remove the defendant to a sterile cell so he could be searched.

“The prison had received information the defendant was in possession of a phone. The defendant was searched and nothing was found. During the search the defendant was asked if he had a mobile phone about him and he replied he did not.”

Mr Wood added: “After the search the defendant said his mother was travelling to visit him and he asked if he would still be allowed to see her. When the prison officer went back… he asked if he could still have the visit if he handed over the telephone. The officer asked if he had a phone and he [Watkins] replied that he did. The defendant reached in to his underwear and towards his anus. After about 10 seconds the defendant then produced a small white telephone.”

A subsequent search of Watkins’ cell also uncovered a small phone charger, the court heard.

Watkins, who is currently serving a 35-year sentence for a string of child sex offences including the attempted rape of a baby, previously pleaded not guilty to possessing a mobile phone in his cell at a hearing in February.

The trial continues.