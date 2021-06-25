Lotus Eater share new song ‘Obliterate’ featuring Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes

Lotus Eater have released a new collaboration with Bring Me The Horizon‘s Oli Sykes called ‘Obliterate’.

The new single, which precedes the Glasgow band’s debut album ‘Where The Body Goes’ arriving on July 23, is said to revolve “around traumatic experiences, learning from the hurt and using it as fuel for our green tinged inferno”.

Drummer and creative lead Cameron Humphrey said in a statement: “Having the opportunity to collaborate with our friend and idol Oli Sykes truly allowed us to bring this track to a level never seen before. We will always be forever grateful.”

Advertisement

He added of the band’s forthcoming album: “‘Where The Body Goes’ is the newest soundtrack to our ever changing motion picture. Beginning to end, we looked deep within ourselves to create a body of work that truly represents the emotional connection we have with modernity. The plethora of struggles and emotional discomfort mixed with total euphoria blends to create what we feel to be our greatest creation yet.”

Lotus Eater also head out on a UK headline tour later this year – see dates below. Tickets go on sale next Friday (July 2).

NOVEMBER

Thursday 11 – Bournemouth The Anvil

Friday 12 – Bridgend Hobos

Saturday 13 – Manchester Satan’s Hollow

Sunday 14 – Bristol Rough Trade

Monday 15 – Norwich Waterfront Studio

Wednesday 17 – Leeds Key Club

Thursday 18 – Birmingham Asylum2

Friday 19 – Edinburgh Opium

Saturday 20 – Inverness Tooth & Claw

Sunday 21 – Aberdeen Tunnels

Tuesday 23 – Glasgow Garage Attic

Wednesday 24 – Stoke Sugarmill

Thursday 25 – Derby The Venue

Friday 26 – Southampton Suburbia

Saturday 27 – London Boston Music Room

Sunday 28 – Brighton Green Door Store

In Bring Me The Horizon news, earlier this week Sykes shared a snippet of new music and asked fans if their new sound is “too crazy”.

Advertisement

The group are currently working on the follow-up to October 2020’s ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’, which was the first in a planned series of ‘Post Human’ releases.