Loud Women Fest announces full line-up for 2021 edition

Loud Women Fest has announced the line-up for its 2021 edition – check it out below.

The one-day event, dubbed “the perfect antidote to male-heavy festival line-ups”, will take place at Great Portland Street’s 229 London venue on Saturday, September 18. Tickets are available here.

Having received an Arts Council project grant, Loud Women Fest will be expanded this year – boasting 20 artists across two stages, with the volume “turned up higher than ever”.

Among those set to perform include ARXX, Bang Bang Romeo, Breakup Haircut, Bugeye, The Empty Page, ĠENN, Hagar the Womb, IDestroy, Sister Ghost, MIRI and I, Doris. The line-up poster also teases a set from a “secret band”.

“The aim of the festival is to show how many incredible female-powered bands are out there – as a counter to every other festival, those that seem to struggle even to book 50 per cent female acts,” said LWF founder Cassie Fox.

Acts performing at Loud Women Fest 2021 are as follows:

ARXX

Bang Bang Romeo

Breakup Haircut

Bugeye

The Empty Page

ĠENN

Hagar the Womb

Honey Joy

IDestroy

I, Doris

Jelly Cleaver

LibraLibra

Lilith Ai

MIRI

Murder Club

Piney Gir

Sister Ghost

T-Bitch

Vulpynes

+ a SECRET band!

Last September, Fox highlighted the “depressing but unsurprising” gender imbalance seen on the line-ups for major festivals such as Reading & Leeds.

“There’s a wealth of non-male talent out there, and Loud Women Fest supports these artists at grassroots level up, so that they might hopefully break through the glass ceiling of the music scene,” she explained.

“My message to Reading & Leeds, and all other festivals who insist on booking unequal lineups: your future headliners are right here!”

Loud Women Fest, which was launched back in 2015, had been due to return back in March but was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Last month saw the festival team up with Women’s Aid to release the ‘Reclaim These Streets’ charity single, which features 64 artists.