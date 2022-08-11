Watch Louis Theroux, Amelia Dimoldenberg and Jason Derulo’s ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ video

Louis Theroux, Amelia Dimoldenberg and Jason Derulo have teamed up for a new video for Theroux and Duke & Jones’ viral song ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ – you can watch the clip below.

The novelty track, which features audio of Theroux rapping on Dimoldenberg’s YouTube series Chicken Shop Date (in a callback to a moment from Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends), was recorded following the huge popularity of Duke & Jones’ original auto-tuned TikTok video, which has been viewed nearly 80million times.

Theroux has embraced the attention, telling The New York Times recently that “I sincerely hope we can all make some jiggle jiggle out of the phenomenon. Or maybe some fold. So far, it’s been more on the jiggle end.”

The documentary-maker has now starred in an official video for ‘Jiggle Jiggle’, which features new vocals from Derulo and a cameo from Dimoldenberg – you can watch the video below.

A new series fronted by Theroux, titled The Louis Theroux Interviews, is set to air on the BBC in the coming months, with his first guest set to be Stormzy.

The episode will see Theroux joining the rapper “on tour and at home for an in-depth and personally revealing encounter which will bring viewers up close to one of the biggest stars in the UK today”.

“I’m so excited to be embarking on this new series – something very different to the kind of TV I normally make,” Theroux said in a statement. “This will be a chance to meet and spend time with people I admire, getting to know them, having long form and revealing conversations, with honesty, emotion, and humour. To be kicking off with the genius that is Stormzy is proper pinch-me stuff. I can’t wait to get going.”