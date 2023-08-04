Louis Tomlinson and Pete Doherty’s record label join forces to release new music by Andrew Cushin

Louis Tomlinson and Pete Doherty‘s record label have come together to release new music by emerging artist Andrew Cushin. Check out his latest track ‘Wor Flags’ below.

Both the former One Direction star and The Libertines frontman are set to support the emerging singer-songwriter with the release of his upcoming debut album, ‘Waiting For The Rain’.

Released on September 29, the LP will be made available from Doherty’s own ‘Strap Originals’ – an independent record label devoted to signing new, original artists and retaining their right to evolve and take creative control over their own work. Pre-orders are available here.

Now, following his time playing to sold-out crowds across the US as support to Louis Tomlinson on his ‘Faith In The Future’ world tour, Tomlinson has also offered to lend a supporting hand with the album release, and looks to help Cushin reach a wider audience.

Both Tomlinson and Cushin met last year after the former caught Cushin’s appearance on the Sky Sports show Soccer AM. After being impressed by his performance, he offered him a support slot in London, which then led to support shows across the US and Europe through 2023. From there, Tomlinson and Doherty bonded over their mutual admiration for the artist.

“As somebody who has been interested in up-and-coming acts, working with Andrew was a no-brainer. With his incredible voice partnered with his honesty in lyric I’m really excited to work alongside Peter and the Strap Originals team to help Andrew reach as many people as possible,” said Tomlinson, discussing his vow to support the release of ‘Waiting For The Rain’.

Additionally, speaking of the encouragement from both Doherty and Tomlinson, Cushin said: “It’s amazing to have someone as established as Louis fighting in my corner. It’s been a pleasure getting to know him on and off the stage and I’m learning a great deal from him and his team. I’m looking forward to what I know will be an enjoyable and hugely beneficial collaboration together.”

Earlier this week, Cushin released ‘Wor Flags’ – the latest single from his forthcoming album. Check it out above.

A song devoted to embracing the now and choosing to escape from everyday troubles, the track arrived on Wednesday (August 2) and is the fifth track to be shared from the LP – following ‘It’s Coming Round Again’, ‘4.5%’, ‘You’ll Be Free’ and ‘Dream For A Moment’.

Previous single, ‘It’s Coming Round Again’ arrived back in June, and featured an intimate music video, which was filmed during Cushin’s time touring across North America with Tomlinson.

Later this year, following the release of ‘Waiting For The Rain’ Cushin is also set to embark on a UK headline tour, including two nights at Newcastle’s prestigious City Hall. Tickets and a full list of tour dates can be found here.

Although he signed to Doherty’s record label back in October 2021, this was far from the first time that the 23-year-old songwriter has received backing from an indie legend. Back in 2020, the rising star also joined forces with Noel Gallagher, and the two released the track ‘Where’s My Family Gone’.