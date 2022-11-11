Louis Tomlinson announces 2023 North American tour dates

Louis Tomlinson has announced a North American headline tour for 2023 – tickets will be available here.

The former One Direction singer, who released his second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’ today (November 11), is set to hit the road in the US next May.

Kicking off in Uncasville, Connecticut, the stint will also include shows in Toronto, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Nashville, Boston, New York and many other cities between late May and late July.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am local time today – you’ll be able to purchase yours from here.

“Really really excited to finally announce the North America tour!” Tomlinson wrote on social media last night (November 10). “These songs were created for these moments and I can’t wait to share them with you!”

Check out the full schedule in the post below.

FAITH IN THE FUTURE WORLD TOUR 2023. NORTH AMERICA. Really really excited to finally announce the North America tour! These songs were created for these moments and I can’t wait to share them with you! Tickets on sale tomorrow. https://t.co/S2V4BhLv0A pic.twitter.com/6gsRvlxPRz — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 10, 2022

Following his North American trek, Tomlinson will head out on a European and UK tour next August. That run of dates includes a concert at The O2 in London on November 17, 2023. Find any remaining tickets here.

In a four-star review of ‘Faith In The Future’, NME said that the record “feels much more assured” than Tomlinson’s 2020 debut, ‘Walls’: “It doesn’t reinvent the wheel of modern guitar music, but is a solid step forward as the musician continues what he’s acknowledged will be ‘an ever-evolving process’.

“Album two shows, though, that he’s very much heading the right way.”

Meanwhile, Louis Tomlinson has opened up about his feeling towards the success of his former 1D bandmate Harry Styles. “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first,” he said.

However, the singer said that he is now happy for Styles. “I look on Harry like a brother, man,” he explained. “I have a lot of pride for what he’s doing.”