Louis Tomlinson announces second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’

Louis Tomlinson has announced his second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’ – listen to new single ‘Bigger Than Me’ below.

The former One Direction star will release the follow-up to his debut full-length effort, 2020’s ‘Walls’, on November 11. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.

Tomlinson’s forthcoming album was produced by Mike Crossey, who’s previously worked with the likes of Arctic Monkeys, The 1975 and Wolf Alice. The singer co-wrote the LP alongside The Music frontman Rob Harvey, and the songwriting and production team Red Triangle.

Speaking of the soaring, emotional first taste of ‘Faith In The Future’, Tomlinson explained: “[‘Bigger Than Me’] was my first moment of excitement making this record, and where it felt we were on to something which honours the live show.

“I’ve always strived to be a very normal, humble person in this life, but there’s a line to that and a responsibility that comes from being in this position. I realised from doing those live shows what it means to my fans and how everything I do is bigger than me.”

He continued: “It’s almost a coming-of-age for myself and putting opinions about myself to the back of my mind and thinking about what it potentially means for other people.” Tune in here:

Writing on social media, Tomlinson said that he was “so excited” to be “finally” sharing the news of his next record. “After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it,” he added. “Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make.”

Rob Harvey, meanwhile, wrote on Instagram: “Buzzing to be part of the new [Louis Tomlinson] album.” His message is accompanied by a series of in-the-studio images – check them out in the post below.

Other contributors on ‘Faith In The Future’ include Dan Grech (The Killers, The Vaccines, Halsey), Nico Rebscher (Alice Merton), Joe Cross (Courteeners), and Hurts frontman Theo Hutchcraft.

I’m so excited to finally tell you that my new album Faith In The Future is out 11th November. After living with this album for a while I can’t wait for you all to hear it. Thank you for allowing me to make the music I want to make.#FaithInTheFuture pic.twitter.com/9pLMaQiOMF — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) August 31, 2022

In a review of Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Walls’, NME wrote: “The album’s Oasis-imitating title track indicates his headstrong ambition, the neat major-minor key changes just about sophisticated enough to pull at your heartstrings.

“He’s perhaps taking the time to find himself properly before launching into a boisterous future. He may be looking back on what he loved – both the history he helped make and the one that shaped him – before rebuilding something new. There are the foundations here for a rewarding future.”