Louis Tomlinson cancels in-store signings after breaking his arm

Louis Tomlinson has cancelled a string of in-store signings that he had planned for this week, after he broke his right arm on the way back from a gig in New York.

Tomlinson performed twice in New York last Friday night (November 11), appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – where he performed his latest single, ‘Silver Tongues’ – before headlining an intimate one-off show at the 1,200-capacity Irving Plaza. On the way back from that, the former One Direction member said in a statement, he “managed to fall and break [his] right arm pretty badly”.

As a result of the injury, Tomlinson has axed his entire slate of in-store signings for this week. Promoting his just-released second solo album, ‘Faith In The Future’, the artist was scheduled to appear at record stores across eight UK cities, starting today (November 14) with events at Rough Trade East in London and HMV Westfield in White City.

Tomorrow (November 15) would have seen him take to HMV stores in Birmingham and Manchester, before hitting locations in Sheffield and Newcastle on Wednesday (November 16), and in Glasgow and Edinburgh on Thursday (November 17).

Tomlinson assured fans that all of the signings would be rescheduled, writing in his statement that “new dates will be announced very soon”. He shared the statement alongside X-rays of his broken arm, which you can see below:

‘Faith In The Future’ arrived last Friday (November 11) via BMG. In addition to ‘Silver Tongues’, it features the singles ‘Bigger Than Me’ and ‘Out Of My System’. NME’s Rhian Daly gave the album a four-star review, writing that it “doesn’t reinvent the wheel of modern guitar music, but is a solid step forward as the musician continues what he’s acknowledged will be ‘an ever-evolving process’”.

Tomlinson will tour ‘Faith In The Future’ all throughout 2023. Thus far, he’s announced legs in North America – which will run from late May through to the end of July – and across the UK and Europe.