Louis Tomlinson has given fans an update after he underwent surgery for a broken arm.

The former One Direction singer cancelled a string of in-store signings after he broke his right arm on the way back from a gig in New York last week, revealing yesterday (November 16) that he needed surgery for the injury.

Tomlinson performed New York last Friday night (November 11), appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform his latest single ‘Silver Tongues’, before headlining an intimate one-off show at the 1,200-capacity Irving Plaza.

Advertisement

On the way back from the latter, Tomlinson said he “managed to fall and break [his] right arm pretty badly”.

Updating fans on Twitter, the singer wrote: “Hope everyone is doing alright! Surgery went well so hopefully slowly but surely I’m on the mend.

He continued that he was “absolutely mind blown” to have a shot at his first Number One in the UK with his second solo album ‘Faith In The Future‘ – he’s currently battling it out with Bruce Springsteen‘s ‘Only The Strong Survive‘.

“Thank you for everything!” he added. “Let’s give this everything we’ve got!!”

Hope everyone is doing alright! Surgery went well so hopefully slowly but surely I’m on the mend. I am absolutely mind blown we have a shot at number 1 in the UK. Thank you for everything! Let’s give this everything we’ve got!! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 16, 2022

Advertisement

In a four-star review of ‘Faith In The Future’, NME described the singer’s second solo album as “an assured step forward”, adding that he “appears to be heading in the right direction”.

In addition to ‘Silver Tongues’, the album features the singles ‘Bigger Than Me’ and ‘Out Of My System’. NME’s continued that while it “doesn’t reinvent the wheel of modern guitar music”, it is a “solid step forward as the musician continues what he’s acknowledged will be ‘an ever-evolving process’”.

Tomlinson will tour ‘Faith In The Future’ all throughout 2023 in North America – which will run from late May through to the end of July – and across the UK and Europe.