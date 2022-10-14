Louis Tomlinson shares new track ‘Out Of My System’ and 2023 UK and European tour dates

Louis Tomlinson has shared a new track called ‘Out Of My System’ and announced a 2023 UK and European tour – listen to the track below and buy tickets for the tour here.

‘Out Of My System’ is the latest preview of the singer’s second solo album ‘Faith In The Future’, which follows his debut full-length effort, 2020’s ‘Walls’, and will be released on November 11. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.

Tomlinson’s forthcoming album was produced by Mike Crossey, who’s previously worked with the likes of Arctic Monkeys, The 1975 and Wolf Alice. The singer co-wrote the LP alongside The Music frontman Rob Harvey and the songwriting/production team Red Triangle.

Advertisement

Other contributors on ‘Faith In The Future’ include Dan Grech (The Killers, The Vaccines, Halsey), Nico Rebscher (Alice Merton), Joe Cross (Courteeners), and Hurts frontman Theo Hutchcraft.

Listen to ‘Out Of My System’ below.

Following the album’s release, Tomlinson will head out on a massive UK and European arena tour in 2023, running from August to November and including a show at London’s The O2.

A pre-sale for tickets from 9am BST on Wednesday (October 19) is available for those who pre-order ‘Faith In The Future’ here, with a general sale following from 9am BST on October 21. Get your Louis Tomlinson tickets here and see a full list of dates below.

AUGUST 2023

29 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

31 – Copehagen, Royal Arena

Advertisement

SEPTEMBER 2023

1 – Oslo, Spektrum

2 – Stockholm, Hovet

4 – Helsinki, Ice Hall

5 – Talinn, Saku Arena

7 – Riga, Arena

8 – Kaunas, Zalgiris Arena

10 – Krakow, Tauron Arena

11 – Lodz, Atlas Arena

13 – Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle

14 – Ljubjana, Stozice Arena

15 – Budapest, Arena

17 – Bucharest, Arenele Romane

18 – Sofia, Arena Armeec

20 – Athens, Petra Theatre

OCTOBER 2023

1 – Bilbao, Arena Miribilla

3 – Lisbon, Altice Arena

5 – Madrid, Wizink Center

6 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

8 – Torino, Pala Alpitour

9 – Bologna, Unipol Arena

11 – Esch Sur Alzette, Rockhal

12 – Antwerp, Sportpalais

14 – Paris, Accor Arena

17 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

19 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

20 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena

22 – Munich, Olympiahalle

23 – Zurich, Hallenstadion

NOVEMBER 2023

8 – Dublin, 3Arena

10 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena

11 – Manchester, AO Arena

12 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

14 – Brighton, Centre

15 – Cardiff, International Arena

17 – London, The O2

18 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

Speaking to NME backstage at his own Away From Home festival last month, Tomlinson said ‘Faith In The Future’ was inspired by DMAs ‘The Glow’.

“With my first record, I think I’d been a bit close-minded in the sounds that I wanted to produce. There’s a lot of interesting, dance-y elements that they brought into that record with [famed producer] Stuart Price and it just showed me that you can bring in these trendier sounds, but do them in a really authentic way.”

Go inside Tomlinson’s Away From Home event with NME‘s new feature here.