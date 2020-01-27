Louise Redknapp has jokingly taken aim at the children’s TV show Peppa Pig after settling a legal battle with the show’s creators over her track ‘Naked’.

The composers of Redknapp’s 1996 number five hit have settled out of court with Canadian company Entertainment One, who were accused of infringing their copyright over the song ‘Peppa’s Party Time’, which featured on ‘Peppa Pig: My First Album’ last year.

After the case attracted widespread attention, Louise posted on Twitter calling for “justice” for her track.

Sharing a photo from the 90s, she wrote ”Oink #JusticeForNaked” alongside a pig emoji.

The singer then shared a video of a Peppa Pig scene which had ‘Naked’ dubbed over the top of it, writing: “That naughty pig!@peppapig #JusticeForNaked.”

It comes after Entertainment One settled with producer Denis Ingoldsby and the song’s authors.

According to reports they could stand to make £1 million, as they are entitled to all backdated and future royalties from the track. Their names have also been added to the original credits on the Peppa Pig.

Meanwhile, Redknapp recently returned to music with ‘Heavy Love’, her first album since 2000’s ‘Elbow Beach’. The album was released on January 17 and debuted at number 11 on the UK Albums Chart.