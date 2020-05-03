Love Fame Tragedy, Grouplove, Lime Cordiale to perform as part of fundraiser festival Homeschool

Love Fame Tragedy, Grouplove, Lime Cordiale and over 100 other artists are coming together for Homeschool, a virtual festival in support of NHS Charities.

The three-day event will take place over the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend (May 8-10) and is presented by Dork. Other artists include Circa Waves, Cavetown, Ant Saunders and Australian favourites BAD//DREEMS and Spacey Jane.

See the full lineup below:

The event will be live-streamed on the official Homeschool website. Over the past few weeks, organisers have been reaching out to artists and gathering recordings of “lo-fi sets” that will be played across multiple “stages” each day.

Performances are free to access; however, artists and organisers will be encouraging viewers to donate to the NHS Charities Together COVID-19 Urgent Appeal. Donations will go towards aiding frontline health care workers by providing wellbeing packs, electronic tablets to communicate with loved ones with and long-term mental health recovery.

Discussing the festival, Homeschool organisers posted: “We were supposed to be starting festival season this May. Events filled with great new artists and established names, kicking off a summer packed with more of the same. Obviously, things change.

“Thanks to our good ‘mate’ COVID-19, all of that is firmly cancelled. That doesn’t mean we have to sit in and be bored though. Musicians have been taking to the live streams, performing from their own homes. Adversity is the mother of invention, and all that.”

Homeschool will also feature acts outside of music performance, including a yoga class run by Natti Shiner from Fickle Friends, and cat tricks with Jerry Paper. More are still to be announced.