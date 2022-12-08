Love Me Loo: John Lennon’s toilet goes on display

A porcelain loo that once belonged to John Lennon has gone on display at the Liverpool Beatles Museum.

The toilet, which once sat at Lennon and Yoko Ono’s home in Berkshire, has a blue and white floral design. You can view it below.

It has been loaned to the museum by a man who paid £1,000 for it at auction in 1989 after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan bought the estate and sold its contents.

The reveal was met with a comment of: “It’s John’s john.”

Todays World Premier Reveal at the Liverpool Beatles Museum- Mathew Street. An extra special feeling in the room as we remember John and unveil a very quirky item on the 3rd floor (1967-1970). #TheBeatles #JohnLennon #BeatlesMuseum #MathewStreet pic.twitter.com/BykpSej3Qg — Liverpool Beatles Museum (@beatlesmuseum_) December 8, 2022

One viewer joked the toilet could have helped the couple "spend a Penny Lane" while another urged pun-makers to simply "Let it Pee"https://t.co/uajGtX7pkX — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) December 8, 2022

Museum owner Roag Best, who is the brother of the Beatles’ original drummer Pete, told BBC News: “The man contacted us, told us it was just sitting in his house gathering dust, and asked would we like to put it on display in the museum? We thought, ‘Well, it’s a bit quirky, it’s not what we’d normally display but who’s to say what you should and shouldn’t display, so, come on, we’ll give it a go’.” He continued: “I think visitors to the museum are going to think, ‘Are these guys mad?’ But we like to do things outside the box so it fits in perfectly. It’s a very, very fancy loo and it’s possibly the most expensive loo in the country.” The toilet came from Tittenhurst Park where Lennon lived with Yoko Ono from 1969 to 1971, and where the late Beatle composed his classic track ‘Imagine’. Advertisement Two toilets were sold at auction from the 71-acre home which was sold to Ringo Starr after Lennon and Ono moved to New York. Best said the other toilet was sold more recently for £15,000.