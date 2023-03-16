Love Music Hate Racism announces 20th anniversary tour and educational resources

The Love Music Hate Racism campaign has launched a set of educational learning resources and announced a new UK tour to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

First launched in 2003, the anti-racism project is an extention of the Rock Against Racism movement of the late 1970s, and is geared towards combating prejudiced attitudes and uniting the music community.

Entitled the Crisis Music Tour, the UK live shows were created by the campaign in collaboration with the Musicians Union, Music Venues Trust and numerous trade union branches across Britain.

Supporting trade unionists, antiracists, climate justice activists and the LGBTQ+ community, the tour will feature sets from DJ Dan Dans, China Bowls, Kirby T and more.

Additionally, this year the organisation have announced that it has partnered up with artists including Nova Twins, Keyon Harrold and Bluey to help spread its message.

This time around, the project comes in the form of newly-launched eLearning resources, which aspire to educate the next generation. With videos including ‘Reggae Panther Pride’, the videos retell the story of Rock Against Racism in a way designed for primary school students, and teach them the importance of embracing our differences and coming together through music.

Five of the six resources were made in collaboration with veteran grime artist Manga St Hilare and feature narration from the aforementioned musicians. The project was made possible through a 2022 crowdfunding campaign and is made as a way to provoke conversations in schools addressing discrimination.

“I think it’s very important for young people to know some experiences they might go through,” said Hilare. “They’re not alone. Sharing these stories, they can see that there is light at the end of the tunnel and those moments won’t define who they become.”

Back in 2020, the Love Music Hate Racism campaign launched a ‘Speak Up Thursday’ initiative. This was designed to spread the message of the company, and empower people to speak out against racism whenever they encounter it.

Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay also joined forces with the organisation in 2017 — helping gather momentum for the anti-racism project by wearing the brand’s merchandise and sharing their support online.