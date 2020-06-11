Love Music Hate Racism launch ‘Speak Up Thursday’ initiative

Love Music Hate Racism have launched their new ‘Speak Up Thursday’ initiative.

The organisation have kicked off their latest campaign today (June 11), with the aim being to spark “a day of conversation around the issue of racism and the role music can play in tackling it”.

Artists and music fans are being encouraged to use the hashtag #speakupthursday in order to “make a pledge on social media to speak up against racism wherever and whenever they encounter it”.

Love Music Hate Racism hope their latest initiative will help continue the momentum from the anti-racism protests that have taken place worldwide following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Among the artists and organisations that are set to join in with ‘Speak Up Thursday’ today are Drillminister, Logic, Lloyd Luther, Morgan Connie Smith, Dimzy (67 Crew), whenyoung, Soho Radio, KAWALA, Rika and Sophie and the Giants.

You can find out more information about Love Music Hate Racism’s ‘Speak Up Thursday’ initiative by visiting here.

In other news, a new range of band t-shirts has been launched by photographer Pooneh Ghana to benefit a range of anti-racism and coronavirus charities.

Among the charities and organisations that are set to benefit from the fundraiser are the George Floyd Memorial Fund, Black Visions Collective, the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Black Lives Matter, with specific charities having been chosen by each artist that is featured in the t-shirt line.