Love Record Stores announce vinyl releases for 2021

Love Record Stores is set to return for a second year running next month – see all the details below.

The campaign’s inaugural event in June 2020 brought in over £1million in sales, with the initiative being launched to support record stores that faced difficult setbacks throughout the COVID pandemic.

Supported by the Association Of Independent Music (AIM), this year’s Love Record Stores will take place on Saturday, September 4. Over 220 independent record stores will participate in the event, with 54 new vinyl editions available on the day.

The special releases can be purchased instore from 9am, while any remaining stocks will be available online from 9pm that evening.

The full list of available vinyl – including releases from Arlo Parks, Shame, Sharon Van Etten, Sonic Youth, Soulwax and more – is now available to browse via LRS’ official website.

Other participating acts include the likes of Dream Wife, Ghostpoet, Julien Baker, Mogwai, The Go! Team and Thee Oh Sees.

Georgia, who is the Love Record Stores 2021 ambassador, said: “The Love Record Stores list of exclusive vinyl products is out so you can start saving your £££s now and go and support our best and most beloved cultural institution – the record store!

“From Savage Gary, to Arlo Parks to Shame From Black Country, New Road to Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, there’s so much to get excited about.”

She continued: “This last year or so has been tough for us all, especially for our independent shops and we’ve got to be there to help our musical community in whatever way we can. Buy a record for yourself- you deserve it! Buy a record for a friend, for a fan, for your little brother… a good record can change someone’s life forever!”

Jason Rackham, co-founder of Love Record Stores and UK Managing Director of [PIAS], added: “Love Record Stores 2021 is a celebration of the UK’s Record Stores. From Land’s End to the Shetland Isles we encourage music fans to go record shopping on the 4th of September to help support the stores.

“Go in, say hi, buy vinyl, have a coffee, get to the know the wonderful people that own and run the stores. They are such an important part of the rich fabric of the music industry and they should be celebrated.”