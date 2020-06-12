Fontaines D.C. and Laura Marling are among the many artists who are set to take part in Love Record Stores’ 24-hour virtual in-store event next week.

Organised by the Love Record Stores campaign, which is aiming to help struggling independent record stores during the coronavirus outbreak, the online in-store will take place on Saturday, June 20 in place of the re-arranged Record Store Day 2020 (which will now be split over three dates: August 29, September 26 and October 24)

Love Record Stores’ online event next weekend will span 24 hours from 7AM on June 20, with over 130 record stores in the UK taking part in the sale of a number of special vinyl releases that will available online on the day.

24 hours of live performances, DJ sets, interviews, readings and more have also been promised during what Love Record Stores are billing as “the world’s largest in-store event”.

As well as Fontaines and Marling, live performances will be provided by the event’s ambassador Tim Burgess and the likes of Bright Eyes, Stephen Malkmus, Phoebe Bridgers, Craig David, Circa Waves, John Grant, Khruangbin, Will Oldham and Brittany Howard.

DJ sets from Fatboy Slim, Ghostpoet, Richard Russell, Metronomy, The Go! Team, Erol Alkan, Kelly Lee Owens, Joe Goddard, Daniel Avery and many more are also set to take place.

A full schedule of the live performances will be available to view on Love Record Stores’ website. Viewing will be free of charge, but donations can be made to a variety of good causes, including the #SaveOurVenues campaign, Black Lives Matter and the COVID-19 relief fund.

Earlier this week, record stores in England were given the green light to re-open from next week as the UK government lifted coronavirus-imposed restrictions on non-essential retail businesses.