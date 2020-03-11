Lovebox Festival adds even more names to its 2020 line-up

Lovebox Festival have added a number of artists to the line-up for its 2020 event, including the likes of Kojey Radical, Virgil Abloh and Benji B.

The Gunnersbury Park-hosted event in west London will be held from June 12-14, with headline slots from Tyler, the Creator, Disclosure and Khalid promised.

Lovebox have today (March 11) added a host of names to the bill for the 2020 festival, including poet and artist Kojey Radical, Bakar and DWY.

Advertisement

Virgil Abloh, Benji B, Skinny Macho and Carista have also been added to the line-up on the Friday (June 12), while Alan Fitzpatrick and Duchess will also perform at Lovebox this year.

The Friday of Lovebox Festival 2020 will also witness the first ‘Mixtape Madness Takeover’, with the likes of Unknown T, M1llionz, Teeway, KO, Chris Cash, 9th Street, Kilo Jugg, Rushy, Fizzler and Teezando all set to perform. The set will also welcome special guest headliners.

As you can see above, Lovebox have also announced the full stage splits for their 2020 event. The likes of Mabel, Kaytranada and Jorja Smith will all perform before headliner Khalid on the Friday of the festival, while sets from Kojey Radical, Peggy Gou and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals will take place before Disclosure top the bill on the I.D. Main Stage on the Saturday.

Tyler, the Creator’s festival-closing slot on the Main Stage on Sunday, meanwhile, will be preceded by the likes of Lucky Dave, Charli XCX and FKA Twigs.

Advertisement

Hot Chip, Robyn and GoldLink will headline the supporting Noisey Arena across the weekend.