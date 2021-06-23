Lovelyz’s Jisoo tests positive for COVID-19, members cancel appearances

Jisoo of South Korean girl group Lovelyz has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, her agency Woollim Entertainment has confirmed.

In a statement released on the group’s official Twitter today (June 23), Woollim Entertainment announced that Jisoo was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on the morning of June 22. The singer she had gone for a preemptive test after a staff member she had come into contact with was has tested positive for the virus.

“As a result, she has halted all activities, and the measures required by health authorities are being taken,” Woolim said in a press statement, per Soompi. “With the safety of our artists and employees as the top priority, we will follow the requests and guidelines of health authorities as the test results are released.”

The company later confirmed via a separate statement to Sports Donga on June 23 that the other members of Lovelyz have tested negative for COVID-19. However, the group will stay in self-quarantine until July 4, in line with guidelines set by health authorities.

As a result of their self-quarantine, the members of Lovelyz have cancelled or postponed their scheduled activities and public appearances. These include Mijoo’s guest spot on SBS Power FM’s Cultwo Show and Kei’s role in Midnight Sun for the duration of the quarantine.

Lovelyz are the second K-pop act to enter self-quarantine after being exposed to a COVID-19 this week. Boyband SEVENTEEN were recently identified as close contacts of two staff members who tested positive on June 18 and 19 respectively and entered self-isolation earlier this week. However, the group’s label, Pledis Entertainment, later confirmed that the members of SEVENTEEN had tested negative for the virus.