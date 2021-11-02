Lovelyz face uncertain future after members leave Woollim Entertainment

Seven of the eight members of Lovelyz have opted not to renew their contracts with management agency Woollim Entertainment.

On November 1, the South Korean company noted in a statement to South Korean media that seven of the girl group’s members – Jiae, Jisoo, Mijoo, Kei, Jin, Sujeong and Yein – would depart from Woollim Entertainment after their contacts expire on November 16.

“Exclusive contracts between our company and Lovelyz members are set to expire on Nov. 16,” Woolim said in a statement, per Yonhap News Agency. “After a long in-depth discussion, seven members… have decided to prepare for another start.”

However, Lovelyz’s leader Baby Soul is set to renew her contract with Woollim, according to the company. “We thank the eight members for making the company shine and doing their best over the past seven years. We sincerely support the members’ new start,” the company added.

The future of the group remains uncertain at the time of writing. Neither the company nor the members of Lovelyz have referred to the situation as a “disbandment”, although industry insiders have noted that it’d be difficult for the group to continue working together, per Yonhap News Agency.

Lovelyz had been Woollim Entertainment’s first girl group, making their debut in 2014 with the single ‘Candy Jelly Love’. Over the course of their career, the group released popular song such as’Now, We’, ‘Destiny’ and ‘Ah-Choo’.

The group’s most recent release was ‘Obliviate’, from their seventh mini-album ‘Unforgettable’. The song peaked at 93 on the Gaon Digital Chart, the South Korean equivalent of the Billboard Hot 100.