Lovelyz’s Ryu Su-jeong releases first album ‘Archive of Emotions’

South Korean singer Ryu Su-jeong, a member of the K-pop girl group Lovelyz, has released her new album ‘Archive of Emotions’.

‘Archive of Emotions’ is Su-jeong’s first release under her own independent label House of Dreams, which the K-pop idol founded in September 2022 after leaving long-time agency Woollim Entertainment in 2021, alongside six other Lovelyz members.

“What I tried my best with on this album was to bring out the natural Ryu Su-jeong, the real Ryu Su-jeong,” the singer told South Korean media, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

“When you’re a part of a group, you have to present yourself decorated a certain way with makeup and costumes,” she added. “But I tried to bare myself, so to say, so that people get to see me and my unrefined emotions.”

‘Archive of Emotions’ notably features Su-jeong’s first English song, ‘How Can I Get Your Love’, which was released alongside a moody music video. The record also includes her previously released singles ‘PINK MOON’ and ‘Love or Hate’.

“Many of the lyrics have been taken from my actual diary,” Su-jeong added said. “There are many emotions conveyed in the album, but the biggest one is disappointment, especially the disappointment that comes from not being able to fulfil the things you’ve planned out for the day.”

‘Archive of Emotions’ is the follow-up to her 2020 mini-album ‘Tiger Eyes’. Last year, the singer teamed up with D-Hack on ‘Maybe We’ for Esquire Korea.