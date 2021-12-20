Lowden Guitars announce ‘Take The Stage’ competition at Expo 2020 Dubai

Lowden Guitars have launched their ‘Take The Stage’ competition, offering emerging artists and bands the chance to perform on the main stage at Expo 2020 Dubai in February 2022.

Lowden, who have been making hand-crafted guitars since 1974, are running the competition to celebrate the UK’s National Day on February 10, 2022 at the ongoing world expo event in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The ‘Take The Stage’ competition will give its four initial winners, who will each be chosen by a judging panel, the chance to all perform on the main stage at Expo 2020 Dubai during the UK’s National Day.

The prize-winners will all receive return flights to Dubai, three nights’ accommodation, a Sheeran by Lowden guitar and an on-site sound engineer, lighting engineer and production technician on the day of the performance.

Food expenses, radio and press opportunities and “the full festival backstage experience” are among the other benefits of winning the competition.

The overall winning act, who will be decided on the UK’s National Day at the expo, will also receive a bespoke, handmade Lowden Guitar, which they will curate and create alongside luthier George Lowden.

Artists can enter Lowden’s ‘Take The Stage’ competition today by visiting here, where a 30-second performance clip and a short form will need to be submitted. Entries are set to close on January 12, 2022.

“Through Lowden’s ‘Take The Stage’ competition, supported by the UK Department for International Trade, we want to support and showcase some of the most promising up-and-coming talent from across Britain,” David Ausdahl, MD of Lowden Guitars, said in a statement.

“Our judging panel – comprised of a line-up of UK industry leaders – will choose four regional winners who will take home a Sheeran by Lowden guitar and represent each nation within the UK on-stage in Dubai. The overall winner will also have the opportunity to work with George Lowden and our team to spec their very own custom Lowden guitar.

“This is a priceless prize which we feel will be a highlight of an emerging musician’s career.”