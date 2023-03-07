Loyle Carner announces special one-off live-stream of massive Wembley show

Loyle Carner has announced that his Wembley Arena headline show will be available to stream for those who can’t attend in person.

The south London artist is currently on the sold-out UK and European leg the tour for his latest album ‘Hugo‘, with support acts Wesley Joseph, Kofi Stone and Olivia Dean.

On the last day of the tour (March 16), fans from around the world can watch the “once-in-a-lifetime spectacle” of the livestream produced by UpTheGame – an award-winning creative agency behind Liam Gallagher‘s Knebworth ’22 documentary.

Tickets will are on sale via DOORS for £18, and are available here.

The tour celebrates the success of his critically-acclaimed third album ‘Hugo’, which earned a four-star rating from NME, crediting Carner as “an honest, unflashy storyteller”.

On the red carpet at the 2023 BRIT Awards, Carner noted that he’d “been very moved by the response” to his album.

“I feel like it’s already done its job. It seems to have – and it continues to do so – lift people [up and] support people in a place they need it. I made something that I wanted to have when I was 16 that I didn’t have”.

In other news, the Croydon star was nominated for Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act at this year’s BRIT Awards. Also, fans were able to swap “special” football shirts and recipes to earn Hugo tour tickets.