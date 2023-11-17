Loyle Carner confirmed as first headliner for London’s All Points East 2024

Loyle Carner has been confirmed as the first headliner for London’s All Points East 2024.

The festival organisers took to social media to announce the first act for next year’s edition of the annual London festival which will take place in its usual home of Victoria Park.

To announce the South London artist and rapper as a headliner, All Points East shared a clip of two men playing chess on top of a car that was parked in the middle of Victoria Park in front of the main stage.

“Your first 2024 APE headliner…@LoyleCarner is back in his hometown for his biggest show ever at Uber One presents All Points East on Saturday, August 17,” read the caption attached to the video announcement.

Carner also shared the clip onto his official X/Twitter page with a caption that read:” Checkmate. the only place to catch me in London next year ! All Points East, Victoria Park, 17.08.24″

Pre-sale for Carner’s headlining date at All Points East will begin on Wednesday, November 22 at 10am for those who register for the festival’s newsletter (register here). It will run until Thursday, November 23 at 9am.

Those who sign up for the pre-sale must do so before by Tuesday, November 21 at 21:59. Anyone who signs up after that time will not receive access to the pre-sale. Visit here for more information.

This year’s edition of the festival saw New York City indie veterans The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Walkmen and more take over.

It marked the second weekend of All Points East 2023, following Stormzy’s ‘This Is What We Mean’ day.

In a four-star review of Stormzy‘s performance at All Points East 2023, NME wrote that the “rapper’s rainy return offers change of pace”. It added: “A performance in two acts risks alienating more casual fans but ultimately pays off for Stormzy’s only UK show of the year.”