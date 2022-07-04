Loyle Carner returns with self-directed video for rage-filled new song ‘Hate’

Loyle Carner has returned with his first new music in two years – watch his self-directed video for rage-filled new song ‘Hate’ below.

The rapper was last seen in late 2020 with the song ‘Yesterday’, which followed his second studio album ‘Not Waving, But Drowning’, released in April 2019.

Discussing the new song, Carner said the track is “one of the few songs made from a hateful place. I was angry at the world, frightened and overwhelmed. It’s unfiltered. Really just a stream of consciousness that builds to an understanding that hate is rooted in fear.”

He added: “It reminds me of times the red mist takes over, and how alone you feel when the rest mist passes. Arrogant and self-righteous but at the same time vulnerable and somber. I listen to this one in my car, at night. Especially after an argument when you need to get space and take a breath.”

Watch his new video for ‘Hate’ below.

In a review of Carner’s last full-length, which followed 2017’s ‘Yesterday’s Gone’, NME wrote: “With a handful of radiant tunes, and lashings of Carner’s sensitive and witty lyricism, ‘Not Waving, But Drowning’ is an impressive second album.”

This weekend (July 7-10), he will return to the live arena as the third and final headliner for the NASS Festival.

The event, known for being the UK’s biggest celebration of music, street art, skate and BMX, will take place between July 7-10, 2022 at the Bath and West Showground near Bristol.

Carner is due to perform on Saturday night (July 9), with Headie One and AJ Tracey closing the festival’s main stage on Friday (8) and Sunday (10) respectively. The latter artist replaced The Streets who cancelled all of their planned shows for this year last December.