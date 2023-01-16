Loyle Carner offers to swap “special” football shirts and recipes for tour tickets

Loyle Carner has said that he’s willing to give fans tickets to his tour in exchange for “special” football shirts and recipes.

The rapper wrote on Twitter earlier today (January 16) that he’s open to different offers, including food recipes from elderly relatives.

Carner wrote: “for everyone asking. of course i’m still down to swap footy shirts for tickets. but they’ve gotta be special. same way with LC tattoos. but this time round i’m feeling to add something else. maybe recipes, esp ones from your grandmother…”

He made the comments on the opening day of his European and UK tour, which kicks off tonight at Amsterdam’s Paradiso venue.

Last week Carner was nominated for the 2023 Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act BRIT Award alongside Central Cee, Aitch, Dave and Stormzy.

That nomination followed the release of his third album, ‘Hugo’, which was released in October.

NME wrote in a four-star review that “fatherhood pushes the London rapper to reconsider his story and offer ‘a true representation of the facts.'”

The review continued: “Sonically, it’s his most polished record yet. London producer kwes delivers a soulful, melancholic sound that helps Carner move from dynamic, multi-syllabic storytelling to a more honest, reflective voice. It’s personal, yet far-reaching; the rapper mourns his father, but he also mourns strangers, kids lost to violence, crime, a hostile state.

“He’s sorrowful, fully aware of the injustice of the world, but more at ease with his place within it. In ‘Homerton’, the Croydon lyricist underlines this vision, rapping ‘I start to think about the legacy I leave’. One thing’s for sure — after ‘Hugo’, that legacy is richer.”