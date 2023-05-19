Loyle Carner to headline first edition of new Strawberries & Creem live music events

Loyle Carner will be the first artist to perform at an upcoming live music series created by the organisers at Strawberries & Creem, it has been announced.

The new series was developed by the festival in collaboration with HUGO – the younger of the two Hugo Boss brands.

Titled ‘S&C Presents HUGO Nights’, the two brands have joined forces to co-host a series of unique parties throughout London, and unite music lovers by celebrating the best of music, fashion and youth culture in 2023.

Set to take place at a variety of exclusive venues across the capital, the series looks to showcase cutting-edge acts from around the world, offer a platform for emerging new talent, and “generate its own unforgettable moments” in a way that is accessible to people of all backgrounds.

The first instalment of ‘S&C Presents HUGO Nights’ — dubbed ‘Chapter One’ is set to kick off at a secret venue in the heart of the city Next Wednesday (May 24). Headlining the inaugural event will be the Mercury-nominated hip-hop artist Carner.

Other artists set to perform on the night include Keyrah and Chris Jammer. A DJ set from Paris Francis is also scheduled to take place at the secret location. Find details about the event and apply for free tickets to each night of the series here.

As well as offering a variety of live performances, each edition of the series will also be linked to a recent product drop from the new HUGO collection. With ‘Chapter One’, the event will celebrate the HU-GO1ST trainers, which the brand describes as a “statement for all sneakerheads that reaffirms the brand’s individuality and self-expression style codex”.

In a press release, organisers also tease that the line-up for the second edition, ‘Chapter Two’, is already confirmed and set to be revealed soon.

Last year’s edition of the Strawberries & Creem festival, which took place in Cambridge’s Cambridge’s Childerley Orchard, featured performances from Ludacris, Izzy Bossy and Katy B. Lil Wayne was also scheduled to appear the event, however, this was later cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

“There’s a nagging sense of what could have been at this year’s event. However, with numerous setbacks and all the failed promises, 2022’s Strawberries & Creem festival wasn’t a train wreck at all. It pulled through and was a much-needed intimate affair this festival season,” NME wrote of the festival in a four-star review.