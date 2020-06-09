Watch the haunting video for Lucia & The Best Boys’ latest single ‘Let Go’

Lucia & The Best Boys have shared the haunting video for their atmospheric latest single ‘Let Go’ — you can see it first via NME below.

‘Let Go’ sees the Glaswegian band, named in last year’s NME 100 as one of 2019’s most exciting new acts, departing from their trademark bombastic alternative rock in favour of a sweeping, emotion-driven track.

The single was recorded with Alex Greenwald of Phantom Planet, who the band met at SXSW, while the lockdown-filmed video mixes footage of frontwoman Lucia Fairfull and dancer Sarah Cath.

“The video portrays two versions of what I was feeling and going through during the time I wrote the song,” Fairfull said.

“One side of me still felt vulnerable and felt it couldn’t ‘Let Go’ of things that were happening in my life, and the other was the stronger side of me where I knew I didn’t have a choice and the only person that could push me forward was myself. As much as being surrounded by good people helps the only one who’s going to really help you through struggles and shit times is yourself.”

The audio for ‘Let Go’ was released last month to mark Lucia & The Best Boys’ first music release since January’s ‘Eternity’ EP, which was their first since the band changed its name from Lucia.

Speaking to NME last year about the band’s ambitions for the future, Fairfull said: “I want everyone to hear our music. I want to fucking play arenas. Obviously! When people say they don’t, they’re fucking lying. Who doesn’t want to do that?!”