Lucia share piano cover of Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus’ ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’

Featuring Millie from The Ninth Wave

Lucia have shared a stripped-back cover of Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus‘ ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’. Check out the video below.

The singer and guitarist from the rising Scottish indie outfit teamed up with Millie Kidd of The Ninth Wave to offer up an intimate, piano-led rendition of Ronson’s 2019 smash.

Titled ‘Cover Girls #1’, the post serves as the first part in a series of performances. Writing in the caption to the black and white video, Lucia wrote of her fondness for expressing herself through another artist’s work.

Speaking of her decision to team up with Kidd for the first cover, she explained: “There are so many amazing female-fronted bands/ artists and I’m lucky to know quite a few whose words & performances continuously charm and inspire me, that I’d like you to know about. So here is my first.

“It took us about 20 times to get it right and then we realised Millie’s face got chopped out.”

Lucia featured in the NME 100 2019 list at the end of last year and released the single ‘Blueheart’ back in February. NME described the cut as “a soaring rock heartbreaker that’s a visceral antidote to Valentines Day schmaltz.”

Earlier this year, Lizzo also performed a cover of the ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ collaboration in Radio 1’s Live Lounge. In June, Ronson and Cyrus performed the song together during the latter’s Glastonbury 2019 appearance.