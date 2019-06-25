Luck, not a curse: Drake’s dad says he won $300k on Raptors’ NBA win

Looks like the curse wasn't true after all...

After the curse of his son was proven to be false, Drake‘s father Dennis Graham has revealed that he won $300,000 on the Toronto Raptors’ recent NBA Championship win.

Drake earned a reputation for being somewhat of a bad luck charm for a number of top-level sports teams and athletes in recent years, with people calling out that whenever he associates with sportspeople or endorses certain teams they almost always end up suffering some sort of on-field misfortune soon afterwards.

However that wasn’t the case earlier this month when his beloved Toronto Raptors won the NBA Championships – with the rapper releasing two new songs to mark the occasion.

Now his father Dennis Graham has revealed that he made a $10,000 bet on The Raptors winning, walking away with three times that. “I am the happiest guy in the world,” he told TMZ.

He also said that he advised the team to avoid the traditional visit to the White House to meet the President, urging them instead to opt for their own Canadian Prime Minister

“Justin Trudeau is a much classier guy than that IDIOT Donald Trump,” added Graham.

Drake became a global ambassador for the Raptors in 2013 and has been warned on multiple occasions for his behaviour on the sideline of games. During the Eastern Conference finals earlier this year, he drew criticism for heckling, giving players pep talks and leaving his seat to give Raptors coach Nick Nurse a shoulder massage.

Meanwhile, Drake fans are currently awaiting news on the rapper’s next record after he teased that he was in “album mode”.

Drake’s last album was 2018’s ‘Scorpion‘.