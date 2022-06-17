Lucy Dacus appears as surprise guest at Phoebe Bridgers’ New York show

Lucy Dacus was revealed as the surprise guest during Phoebe Bridgers‘ show in Queens, New York yesterday (June 16).

Bridgers previously teased “a very special surprise guest” on the show’s promotional poster, but no other details were provided at the time. Tonight, after opening act MUNA had played, Dacus was revealed as the surprise act, filling the slot before Bridgers’ set.

Dacus performed a short set, including ‘Night Shift’, ‘Hot & Heavy’ and ‘Going Going Gone’, during which she was joined by MUNA, Bridgers and Bridgers’ dog Maxine. She also returned during Bridgers’ performance of ‘I Know The End’, lending her screams to the song’s climactic ending.

Advertisement

Check out footage from the show below.

A little surprise @lucydacus on a Thursday @phoebebridgers surprise guest reveal pic.twitter.com/gv0elF21Fy — Erica Campbell (@ericacxmpbell) June 17, 2022

Also Maxine’s indie track debut, on Lucy’s ‘Going Going Gone’ pic.twitter.com/F7eEDX2T7G — Erica Campbell (@ericacxmpbell) June 17, 2022

The show was part of Bridgers’ mammoth ‘Reunion Tour’, which has seen the artist play 24 shows around North America since early May. She’s still got plenty more shows to go, carrying her through to August.

Prior to her Queens show, Bridgers’ stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform ‘Sidelines’ with her band. The song features on the soundtrack for Hulu‘s Conversations With Friends, the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel of the same name. She recently shared a music video for the song using footage from her current tour.

Dacus has also been on tour recently, having performed shows in Australia as part of festivals RISING and Vivid Sydney.

Advertisement

Dacus and Bridgers are no strangers to each other, having formed boygenius with Julien Baker in 2018. The trio released their debut EP that same year, and reunited in 2021 for a charity event in San Francisco.