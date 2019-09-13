Lucy Dacus wishes Bruce Springsteen – and her dad – happy birthday with ‘Dancing In The Dark’ cover

The Boss turns 70 soon

Lucy Dacus has released a cover of ‘Dancing In The Dark’ to wish Bruce Springsteen – and her dad – a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to The Boss,” Dacus wrote on Twitter (Springsteen turns 70 on September 23), “and happy birthday to my dad, the biggest Bruce fan I know.” Hear her guitar-forward cover of the song below.

Dacus’ birthday gift to her father comes a few months after she released ‘My Mother & I’, a song recorded in honor of Mother’s Day. In January, she also covered Edith Piaf’s ‘La Vie En Rose’ ahead of Valentine’s Day. Most recently, she released the new song ‘Forever Half Mast’, which commemorates the US’ Independence Day.

Dacus’ 2019 singles will be collected as a physical EP due out this fall. A release date has not been confirmed. The project follows Dacus’ 2018 album, ‘Historian’, which NME‘s Leonie Cooper hailed in a four-star review as “a rock’n’roll album with deep understanding of pop melody but layered up with bold lyrics which disarm you as much as they connect with you”.

Dacus also released an EP last year as a member of Boygenius, alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker. ‘Boygenius’ “serves as a reminder of each musician’s particular powers”, wrote NME‘s Rhian Daly, who in her five-star review noted “Dacus’ sage and, often, wry indie-rock”.