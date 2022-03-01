Lucy Dacus covers Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing In The Dark’ with her dad

Lucy Dacus has covered Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing In The Dark’ with her dad – listen to it below.

While touring in New Jersey as part of her ‘Home Video’ tour, Dacus brought out her dad for the cover, describing him as “the biggest Bruce fan I know”.

Dacus has recently been performing on stage on a couch due to a recent injury which has left her with two herniated discs. Rather than cancel the shows, she has performed parts of her set lying down.

This cover began with Dacus lying down on the coach but by the end, she rose to her feet, earning a huge cheer from the audience.

The singer-songwriter’s dad Ben joined her on stage and played guitar. In a statement, Dacus said her dad was “the reason I’ve listened to The Boss since birth.”

You can watch the performance here:

Dacus is currently touring the US in support of her third album, ‘Home Video’, which landed last June via Matador and sported the singles ‘Thumbs’, ‘Hot & Heavy’, ‘VBS’ and ‘Brando’.

In a four-star review, NME’s Rhian Daly said the record “transports us with gawky, awkward vignettes from [Dacus’] youth” while simultaneously “mov[ing] us forward into a new chapter in her musicality”.

‘Home Video’ was followed up last month with a new single titled ‘Kissing Lessons’. Dacus teased the song – which was made during the recording sessions for ‘Home Video’ – with a hotline spotted by eagle-eyed fans on flyers scattered around US cities.

Dacus also shared plans to release ‘Kissing Lessons’ and ‘Thumbs Again’ – a reworked version of the’‘Home Video’ single, with added electric guitar, synth, and drums to better replicate her live performance – as a seven-inch vinyl on June 3. The physical copies of the single are available for pre-order here.

Elsewhere, last November saw Dacus reunite with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker for their first performance together as Boygenius in three years.