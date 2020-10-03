Lucy Dacus joins Hamilton Leithauser for laid-back new version of ‘Isabella’

Hamilton Leithauser has shared a new version of recent track ‘Isabella’, featuring vocals from Lucy Dacus.

The track originally appears on ‘The Loves Of Your Life’, the Walkmen frontman’s recent full-length solo album.

“I was just playing this groovy riff in my home studio and it suddenly sounded like it might work on my song ‘Isabella’,” Leithauser said of the new version of the track. “I guess this amounts to the kind of evolving a new song goes through after a few months on tour…but without the tour. So I just hit record, and a few minutes later I had this whole new version of the song that I kind of loved.

“I asked my friend Lucy to sing on it—I’ve loved her voice since we used to sing together on stage every night during my I Had a Dream That You Were Mine tour. She recorded it at home and sent it to me. Once I put it all together I thought ‘well hell, why not share this with the world?’



Dacus added: “Hamilton hit me up about singing on the song in June when I was in a bleak spot. Working on it really got me out of a funk and let me have some fun. We toured together in 2017 and I sung on a song in his set, it felt good to return to that. He’s a nice guy with good songs who’s easy to work with and lovely to talk to.”

Hamilton Leithauser recently shared new live album ‘Live! at Cafe Carlyle’, composed of 10 recordings from five shows Leithauser played during his annual residency at the titular New York venue, which remain his only live shows of 2020 so far.

Lucy Dacus, meanwhile, spoke to NME back in June about progress on her new album. “I’m pretty deep into completing my third record: I’m terrified of it,” she said. “It’s the most honest I’ve ever been, with myself, and ultimately with everyone else once I share it. It makes my stomach hurt. But I think it’s good.”