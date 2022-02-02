Watch Lucy Dacus’ nostalgic new video for ‘Kissing Lessons’

Lucy Dacus has shared the nostalgic music video for her new single ‘Kissing Lessons’. Check it out below.

The song made its debut via a hotline last week, when fans were able to get a first listen by calling a phone number they found on flyers scattered across US cities.

The music video features a pre-teen playing with a Gameboy, dancing in her bedroom, and has plenty of hand-drawn hearts, Polaroids, and nostalgia inspired by memories from Dacus’ childhood.

Advertisement

With the new video announcement, Dacus also shared plans to release ‘Kissing Lessons’ and ‘Thumbs Again’ as a 7” on June 3. ‘Thumbs Again’ was shared in November of last year and is a reworked version of her track, ‘Thumbs’ with added electric guitar, synth, and drums to better replicate her live performance of the fan favourite. The physical copies of the singles are available for pre-order here.

‘Kissing Lessons’ was originally recorded during the sessions for Dacus’ third album ‘Home Video’.

In a four-star review of the album, NME wrote that Dacus, “transports us with gawky, awkward vignettes from her youth”. ‘Kissing Lessons’ with its lyrics on childhood infatuation and infectious guitar sound continues with that theme.

Advertisement

Dacus will head out on a US tour next week and shared that she’ll be playing a headline performance at New York Cityʼs SummerStage in Central Park on July 21 with tickets set to go on sale this Friday (February 4). You can purchase tickets here.

Last November saw Dacus reunite with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker for their first performance together as Boygenius in three years. Fans eagerly await news of more music and shows to come.