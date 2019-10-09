Listen to Lucy Dacus’ cover of Phil Collins’ ‘In The Air Tonight’ for Halloween

The track will feature on her upcoming '2019' EP of special single releases

Lucy Dacus has covered Phil Collins‘ classic song ‘In The Air Tonight’ ahead of Halloween – listen to her rendition below.

The cover will feature on Dacus’ forthcoming ‘2019’ EP, which is set for release on November 8 through Matador Records. The tracks which will feature on the EP are part of an ongoing series of single releases that Dacus has been putting out throughout the year.

The imminent celebration of Halloween on October 31 has been marked by Dacus’ decision to cover Collins’ 1981 track, which she’s described as “perhaps the best eerie bop of all time, and certainly the best drum fill”.

“The image in the first verse is so unsettling—watching someone watch someone drown without moving to save them,” Dacus said about her choice of cover. “People have wondered if this is something Phil Collins really witnessed, but the song is actually just a manifestation of his anger and frustration about his divorce.

“It’s tense, dark, and so much fun, as a good Halloween should be. This was the most fun I’ve ever had in a studio.”

You can see the tracklist for Dacus’ ‘2019’ EP below.

1. Fool’s Gold

2. La Vie En Rose

3. My Mother & I

4. Forever Half Mast

5. Dancing In The Dark

6. In The Air Tonight

7. Last Christmas

Last month, Dacus released a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing In The Dark’ to mark the musician’s 70th birthday.