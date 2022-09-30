Lucy Dacus releases covers of Carole King’s ‘Home Again’ and ‘It’s Too Late’

Lucy Dacus has released covers of Carole King‘s ‘It’s Too Late’ and ‘Home Again’, as well as a live performance video.

Both songs originally featured exclusively on a 7″ Carole King ‘Home Again’ Vault Package released by Third Man Records earlier this year.

Dacus’ take on the 1971 ‘Tapestry’ cuts were released yesterday (September 28).

Earlier this month, the artist performed her take on ‘Home Again’ as part of The Line Of Best Fit secret sessions at this year’s End Of The Road festival. Coinciding with the release of her double single, that performance has also been made available.

It’s not the first time in 2022 that Dacus has offered up her spin on classic pop hits.

Back in July the singer-songwriter shared a cover of Cher‘s mega hit ‘Believe’, while March saw the young American cover Bruce Springsteen‘s ‘Dancing In The Dark’ at a show in New Jersey. Bringing her dad out on stage for the performance, Dacus called him “the biggest Bruce fan I know”.

Dacus released her third studio album, ‘Home Video’ – which featured the singles ‘Brando’, ‘VBS’ and ‘Hot & Heavy’ – in June 2021.

In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Rhian Daly wrote: “Dacus proves that looking back at your past might make you cringe, but there is beauty and value in those faltering, gawky days.”

The album was then followed-up with the release of a new single, ‘Kissing Lessons’. Dacus teased the song – which was made during the recording sessions for ‘Home Video’ – with a hotline spotted by eagle-eyed fans on flyers scattered around US cities.

Alongside ‘Kissing Lessons’, a reworked version of ‘Home Again’ single ‘Thumbs Again’ was released as a seven-inch vinyl back in June.