Lucy Dacus teases ‘Thumbs’ single release with mysterious VHS deliveries

Lucy Dacus has posted VHS tapes to a selection of fans in the build-up to new single ‘Thumbs’.

The song is a fan favourite following various live performances in the past, though it appears it could get an official release, marking Dacus’ first new recorded material since last year’s appearance on a new version Hamilton Leithauser’s ‘Isabella’.

The New Zealand artist shared an image of the tape via her Instagram account, while fans who received the mysterious blue videos shared a variety of reactions online.

Advertisement

“I would like @lucydacus to explain this to me before my wife throws a fit. #suspiciousmail,” one Twitter user wrote.

I would like @lucydacus to explain this to me before my wife throws a fit. #suspiciousmail pic.twitter.com/1X0cu6SACp — dustin. johns. (@dustinjohns) February 25, 2021

Elsewhere, a Reddit user who received one of the tapes offered more detail on what it contains: “She has performed it live a bunch (I actually heard her perform it at Webster Hall in 2019). This version is super sparse and the song itself is devastating.

“There is no video to accompany it — it’s just a blue screen with a looping image of a VHS spinning.”

Advertisement

A Twitter account named ‘Has Lucy released Thumbs yet?’, started in June 2020, posted on Thursday (February 25) with an update: “No.. but I think we’re close”.

No.. but I think we’re close — Has Lucy released Thumbs yet? (@releasethumbs) February 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Dacus and her boygenius bandmates continue to contribute to each others’ solo records, with Julien Baker‘s new single ‘Favor’ being the latest to see the trio – also including Phoebe Bridgers – combine their voices on record.

The track is the third preview of Baker’s third album ‘Little Oblivions’, which arrived yesterday (February 26) via Matador.

boygenius released a self-titled EP in 2018, and have since teamed up on Bridgers track ‘Graceland Too’ from her 2020 album ‘Punisher’ as well as providing backing vocals on ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’, a track from the debut solo album by Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams.