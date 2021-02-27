News Music News

Lucy Dacus teases ‘Thumbs’ single release with mysterious VHS deliveries

It seems the fan favourite is finally getting an official release

By Matthew Neale
Lucy Dacus
Lucy Dacus performing at the Okeechobee Music Festival at Sunshine Grove on March 8, 2020 in Florida. CREDIT: Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

Lucy Dacus has posted VHS tapes to a selection of fans in the build-up to new single ‘Thumbs’.

The song is a fan favourite following various live performances in the past, though it appears it could get an official release, marking Dacus’ first new recorded material since last year’s appearance on a new version Hamilton Leithauser’s ‘Isabella’.

The New Zealand artist shared an image of the tape via her Instagram account, while fans who received the mysterious blue videos shared a variety of reactions online.

“I would like @lucydacus to explain this to me before my wife throws a fit. #suspiciousmail,” one Twitter user wrote.

Elsewhere, a Reddit user who received one of the tapes offered more detail on what it contains: “She has performed it live a bunch (I actually heard her perform it at Webster Hall in 2019). This version is super sparse and the song itself is devastating.

“There is no video to accompany it — it’s just a blue screen with a looping image of a VHS spinning.”

A Twitter account named ‘Has Lucy released Thumbs yet?’, started in June 2020, posted on Thursday (February 25) with an update: “No.. but I think we’re close”.

Meanwhile, Dacus and her boygenius bandmates continue to contribute to each others’ solo records, with Julien Baker‘s new single ‘Favor’ being the latest to see the trio – also including Phoebe Bridgers – combine their voices on record.

The track is the third preview of Baker’s third album ‘Little Oblivions’, which arrived yesterday (February 26) via Matador.

boygenius released a self-titled EP in 2018, and have since teamed up on Bridgers track ‘Graceland Too’ from her 2020 album ‘Punisher’ as well as providing backing vocals on ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’, a track from the debut solo album by Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams.

