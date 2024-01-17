Lucy Rose announces new album ‘This Ain’t The Way You Go Out’, shares single ‘The Racket’

Lucy Rose has announced her fifth album ‘This Ain’t The Way You Go Out’ and released new single ‘The Racket’ – listen to it below.

The UK singer-songwriter will release her new album on April 19 through Communion Records, which you can pre-order/pre-save here.

Alongside the announcement, Rose has released new single ‘The Racket’, a tender and defiant reflection on the past atop a swell of hopeful piano keys and sizzling drum beats.

Advertisement

The new track comes after the artist returned in October with her first new single in four years, ‘Could You Help Me‘.

Listen to ‘The Racket’ and watch the accompanying music video, directed by Dylan Friese-Greene, below.

Speaking about the new track in a press statement, Rose said: “I wanted my new album to end on a note of defiance and triumphant; of accepting what’s happened to me, pushing through, picking myself up and continuing life in the best way I can. I also wanted to start the song thanking my son Otis for loving me throughout everything, because really in those darkest times, it was his love that pulled me through.

“The song title nods to two things, the fact that the end of the song is an onslaught of noises and instrumentation, and also the fact that before breaking my back and receiving my diagnosis, tennis was a huge passion of mine, and I got told by my doctors I wouldn’t be able to play again, or potentially even walk. But slowly, slowly, I found my way back to the court and reclaimed that part of me.”

She concluded: “And a final side note, this song was SO much fun to make, from start to finish, it brought a smile to my face every time!”

Advertisement

The singer’s mention of health struggles refer to a diagnosis of eight fractured vertebrae and rare pregnancy induced osteoporosis after the birth of her first child in summer 2021.

“It’s true that a woman could have perfectly healthy bones going into pregnancy, and like me, come out of the experience with the bones of a 100 year old, and living with severe osteoporosis,” she said in a statement.

“None of the doctors could guarantee I would have the life I used to have back, nor whether my back would heal. Nobody knew anything, really. Everywhere I looked I saw mothers taking care of their babies and I felt so embarrassed and ashamed to be so weak and broken for mine.”

She recovered with the help of therapy and is now able to “live a life I didn’t think

was possible anymore”.

Rose will be performing at London’s roundhouse on April 25, 2024. You can purchase tickets here.

In a three-star review of her 2019 LP ‘No Words Left’, NME shared: “Lyrically, this is the best Rose has ever been. Poignant, affecting and candid, at times it’s spectacular. Yet the music fails to reach the same heights, resulting in a mismatched record. Sometimes excellent, sometimes uninvitingly dreary, ‘No Words Left’ is an ordinary album from a musician who could be truly extraordinary.