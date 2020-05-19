Listen to two new Lucy Rose songs, ‘Question It All’ and ‘White Car’

Lucy Rose has shared two new standalone songs — listen to ‘Question It All’ and ‘White Car’ below.

Recorded at the end of 2019, the two tracks were initially meant to be released in December to tie in with her show at the Barbican in London.

“But at the time something didn’t feel quite right about releasing them,” Rose revealed in a statement. “I was still very much in the ‘No Words Left’ mindset and I worried that the songs lyrically didn’t spell out exactly how I was feeling; they were more vague, almost disguising my feelings, that meant they weren’t good.

“I was in an intense period of time musically singing the songs from the last album that [they] sort of punched me in the stomach when I heard and played them, and these two songs didn’t make me feel the same.”

Rose revisited ‘Question It All’ and ‘White Car’ as the coronavirus-enforced lockdown came into effect, and finished both tracks after “hearing them in a completely different way”.

A clip for ‘Question It All’ has also been made to accompany today’s (May 19) release, and it features home-filmed contributions from Rose’s fans showing off what’s been keeping them entertained during lockdown.

Speaking about the ‘Question It All’ video (which you can see below), Rose said she intended to pair the song with a clip that “was uplifting in this strange time, and hopefully [make] some people happy”.

“I put out a post asking my fans to send me a video of something that is helping them through this time and bringing them joy, whether it’s reading, cooking, drawing, playing music,” she explained. “Every video I received has made me smile so much, they are so heart-warming and together have made a video that’s really meaningful to me. Making it has brought me a lot of happiness, and I hope for those who are in it and watch it feel the same too.”

Rose said she now feels “connected” to the two songs “musically and lyrically: it’s almost like a whole different meaning came to life”.

“During this uncertain and worrying time, I’ve often wondered if there is anything I can do to help,” Rose added. “With my own worries and wobbles I didn’t feel up to do a live stream or put myself out into the world too much; it would be an added stress. But I thought maybe these two songs would maybe help someone out there.”

Rose recently launched her own independent record label, Real Kind Records, in association with Communion Records. The label’s first release will be US musician Samantha Crain’s new album ‘A Small Death’, which is set for release on July 10.