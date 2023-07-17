Lucy Spraggan reveals sexual assault while competing on ‘X Factor’

Former X Factor contestant Lucy Spraggan has revealed that raped by a hotel porter while competing on the talent show in 2012.

The singer – who is now aged 31 – has detailed the attack in her new memoir Process: Finding My Way Through, and shared that she was assaulted after a night out celebrating fellow contestant Rylan Clark’s birthday in Mayfair, as ITV reported.

Aged 20 at the time, Spraggan said that she fell unconscious during the party and was later escorted back to her hotel by a member of the ITV production team and a hotel porter. The porter, however, later used a “traceable keycard” to enter her room and attack her.

In the memoir, she also recalls how she took a drug to prevent HIV after the attack and later experienced side effects that made her too unwell to continue the show. She also recited how she received little support from the production team, and was told that being honest about her experience may hinder her career.

As told to The Guardian, the singer spoke of how she felt let down by ITV and the show, writing: “It was inappropriate for anybody – including contestants – to be drunk.How can you fulfil your duty of care when free alcohol is involved?”

Announcing the memoir on her Instagram page, she explained to fans that she knew for a long time that she wanted to share her experience, but was unable to write it “until I was ready”. “The support I have already received from you has been incredible and has affirmed my readiness,” she said. “It’s the first time I’ll be sharing my story, and my process, in my own words.

In a separate post, she also described the process of writing the autobiography as “freeing” and marking “the beginning of a new era”, as well as thanking fans for their continued support as she goes to take “a break” from social media.

“Even though I won’t be active online, please continue sharing your love and positivity. Every word you send will be cherished,” she added. “I’ve entrusted my dedicated team to gather and pass along your messages, ensuring that I feel your presence and encouragement throughout this time. Your unwavering support has been a true source of strength and I know, for a fact, that without it I would not be embarking on this next era.”

Responding to Spraggan’s comments, ITV issued a statement saying: “We have the deepest compassion for Lucy and everything she has endured as a result of this horrific ordeal. We commend her resilience and bravery.

“We have evolved and improved these oversight procedures since the events in question and we are encouraged to hear that Thames recognises the importance of continuous review and improvement of their own processes,” the broadcaster added. “In an event of such a distressing nature, welfare and support towards the victim would always be of the utmost priority.”

Additionally, a spokesperson for Fremantle, the British TV company that produced The X Factor described her experience as “truly horrific” and said that “whilst we believed throughout that we were doing our best to support Lucy in the aftermath of the ordeal, as Lucy thinks we could have done more, we must therefore recognise this.”

Process: Finding My Way Through by Lucy Spraggan, is set to arrive on Thursday (July 20) via Bonnier Books. Pre-order the memoir here.