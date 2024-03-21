Lukas Gage shares public apology for Shania Twain after she performed at his wedding: “That was unhinged”

Actor Lukas Gage has publicly apologised to Shania Twain for performing at his wedding, saying “That was unhinged”.

Gage – who appeared in shows such as You, The White Lotus and Euphoria – married celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton (known for working with The Kardashians) in April of Last year. They tied the knot in Las Vegas while donning massive black fur coats. Kim Kardashian officiated the wedding.

Appleton ended up filing for divorce from Gage less than seven months after getting married, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week, the Roadhouse actor opened up about his short lived wedding after being asked about bad decisions.

“Did someone from the Kardashians’ TV show hand you fur coats and say, ‘You’re getting married in these right now?’” Cohen asked the Euphoria actor.

“Literally, I don’t know what went through my head. I don’t know what happened. The fur coats was a horrible idea,” Gage said.

He then went on to apologise to Twain, who appeared at his wedding and sang her 1998 ballad ‘You’re Still The One’ before he and Appleton exchanged vows. The lyrics discuss a relationship where a couple are “Still together, still going strong,” though many others believed that they wouldn’t be able to.

“I mean, ‘We’re still holding on, you’re still the one’ after, like, three weeks? That was unhinged,” Gage said during the talk show. “That was like the biggest waste of her time. But, I love you, Shania. I’m really sorry about that.”

Gage also went on to apologise to Kim Kardashian saying: “Kim’s great. She was really sweet to fly us all out and take care of us and pay for everything.”

“And put you on her show?” Cohen added with the actor responding“Yeah. Sorry to Kim and Shania.” He shared that his quick decision to get married was due to a “manic episode” adding “But we live and we learn.”

Elsewhere, Gage is set to star as Billy in Roadhouse, a reimagining of the 1989 film of the same name which starred the late Patrick Swayze.

In other news, Twain was announced as the performer for this year’s legends slot at Glastonbury Festival, with the singer-songwriter calling it the “honour of [her] life”.