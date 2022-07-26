Lulu calls for Glasgow to host Eurovision 2023: “They’re absolutely music mad”

“They’re so politically savvy, they’re the most fabulous hosts, they absolutely are music mad. I think it would be just the most fabulous thing, and I would be there. I just cannot wait.”

Scotland has only staged Eurovision once previously, at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall back in 1972.

The BBC has also held the contest in London (1960, 1963, 1968 and 1977), Brighton (1974), Harrogate (1982) and Birmingham (1998). The host city for 2023 will be chosen in the coming months following a bidding process. Earlier this month, Newcastle City Council confirmed it was “exploring” options to stage the competition there, with one possible venue being the 11,000-capacity Utilita Arena. Other cities to have thrown their name into the ring include Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, London and Bristol. Advertisement Cities are required to meet certain criteria to host Eurovision, such as being within easy reach of an international airport and having enough hotel accommodation to hold at least 2,000 delegates, journalists and spectators (via BBC). It is also required to have a venue that can accommodate approximately 10,000 fans.

Confirming that Eurovision 2022 will take place in the UK, Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s Executive Supervisor, said: “We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023.

“The BBC has taken on hosting duties for other winning countries on four previous occasions. Continuing in this tradition of solidarity, we know that next year’s Contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe’s most experienced public broadcasters whilst ensuring this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event.”

Tim Davie, Director-General of the BBC, added: “The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity. The BBC will now begin the process to find a Host City to partner with us on delivering one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023.”

Ukraine will automatically qualify for the Eurovision 2023 Grand Final.

