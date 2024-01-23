Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi have publicly end their feud

Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi have publicly ended their feud and say they are now friends again.

Earlier this month, the two rap stars went back and forth after Cudi told a throwback story about the Fiasco visiting a BAPE store he worked at before becoming famous.

“I was in the back, and they were like, ‘Yo, Lupe’s here,’” Cudi told Zane Lowe on his Apple Music show. “I was like, ‘Oh, shit.’ I stayed down the stairs and waited until he left. They were like, ‘What you down here for?’ I explained it to my dude the same way I explained it to you. I was like, ‘Yo, bro, if I get famous one day, I don’t ever want this n***a saying like, ‘He sold me clothes. You, my son.’”

His comments upset the ‘Kick, Push’ rapper the wrong way. Fiasco quote-tweeted a video of the interview, writing: “Kid Cudi is a bitch. And continues to be a bitch. Ain’t nobody finna bring up he used to work at the BAPE store to diss his bitch ass for having a regular job before he was a famous bitch with a cool job.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Fiasco then cited the time in 2014 when the ‘Day ‘N’ Night’ star undermined the “$500 unique verse” campaign he was doing for fans. At the time, Cudi made it clear that he would never makes fans pay for something like that and that it was all “a bit sketch” to him.

Rap-Up reported Cudi replied with a deleted tweet of his own, saying: “Lupe love me, y’all, don’t get it twisted. He is beefing with himself at this point. Holding that much hate in your heart for someone forever holds you back in life.”

Last Friday, the ‘INSANO’ star politely asked Fiasco to “please refrain from callin’ [him] out [his] name.” Cudi gave him an ultimatum: “If you want to keep the same negative energy, we can’t speak. I have no room in my life for that. I’m trying to move past this.”

Hey brother, please refrain from callin me out my name. I come w love. Heres the dm i sent, u cant recieve messages. Just noticed. I have no reason to cap. Now if u wanna keep the same negative energy we cant speak. I have no room in my life for that. Im tryna move past this.… https://t.co/Mgrxq3ui1z pic.twitter.com/jILVoNa4uD — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) January 20, 2024

On Saturday (January 20), Cudi revealed to the world that he “just talked to Lupe,” and “had a great talk.”

“I know I was wrong, and told him I shouldn’t have done that fuck shit I did,” the 39-year-old said. “I called myself looking out for the fans, but I was hating. I apologized, and he accepted it, which I appreciated for real. I understand the anger and vitriol he had for me all these years, and I wasn’t mature enough to step up and have a conversation and admit I was wrong.”

Just talked to Lupe. Had a great talk. I know I was wrong and told him I shouldnt have did that fuck shit I did. I called myself lookin out for the fans in the moment, but in reality I was just hating. I apologized and he accepted it. Which I appreciated foreal. I understand… — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) January 20, 2024

He continued: “We, as Black men, need to be united. He always had love for me. They always supported me. I shouldn’t have done him like that. I want to thank my guy IBN for setting the call-up and you, the fans, for being real with me and urging us to speak. We are good now; it’s a brand-new journey. See you soon, brother,” he continued.

Lupe responded in a quote tweet saying, “Sincerely appreciate it, my guy. Peace and blessings,” before showing love to Cudi’s latest album, ‘INSANO’ – which dropped on January 19.

Kid Cudi also buried the hatchet with Kanye West recently and was seen at one of the listening parties for Ye’s upcoming collaborative album with Ty Dolla Sign, ‘Vultures’. He told Zane Lowe: “The reason why we became cool again is because he apologised to me and it was sincere. I was just like, wow, Kanye does not apologise to anybody and say sorry to anyone”

The ‘Soundtrack 2 My Life’ rapper has also teased his own memoir CUDI and an accompanying tour later this year.