Lupe Fiasco pays tribute to MF DOOM with new freestyle

Lupe Fiasco has paid tribute to MF DOOM with a new freestyle – listen to it below.

The legendary rapper and producer (real name Daniel Dumile) died on October 31, but the news was only confirmed by his wife Jasmine last night (December 31).

Jasmine wrote: “To Dumile. The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be.

She continued: “My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.

“All my Love. Jasmine. Transitioned October 31, 2020.”

Tributes have been pouring in for DOOM, who is often referred to as “your favourite rapper’s favourite rapper”, and among those offering their condolences is Lupe Fiasco.

Sharing a pair of tweets, the first of Lupe’s messages reads: “To whom it may concern: I ask and propose that from this point forward all rappers from everywhere and from every style and every level in the craft refer to ‘Similes’ as ‘Dumiles’ Pronounced ‘Doom-ah-lays’.

“A small gesture for a fallen master,” he added. “MF DOOM. Can I get a 2nd?”

In his second tweet, Lupe quoted one of the lines from DOOM’s ‘Kon Queso’, taken from the late musician’s 2004 album ‘MM…FOOD’.

“When they get to know us people dig us, leaders in the fights for equal rights for n****s…’ -MF DOOM. One of my favorite lines of all time,” he wrote.

“Wanted to be like him. ‘Sit back and watch the world through the eyeholes in my oil paintings’ – LF Trying His Best To Be Like MF.”

In addition to the tweets, Lupe also shared a new freestyle in honour of DOOM.

“Thanx DOOM…I learned so much from you about the art of rapping,” he tweeted. “Studied and analyzed you for years as recently as a few days ago. I wish I could’ve met you to tell you that…here’s some raps…rest easy…Amin…”

Imitating the late rapper’s style, Lupe raps: “Crying like a grown man… we’ll take it from here, look how far you brought us.”

Listen to the freestyle below:

Thanx DOOM…I learned so much from you about the art of rapping. Studied and analyzed you for years as recently as a few days ago. I wish I could’ve met you to tell you that. ❤️🙏🏾…here’s some raps…rest easy…Amin… pic.twitter.com/1njyEArfzT — TAPE TAPE & HOUSE EP NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) January 1, 2021

