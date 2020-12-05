Lupe Fiasco shares new freestyle he made on Clubhouse

Lupe Fiasco has shared a new freestyle that he made in a room on social media app Clubhouse.

Last night (December 4), the rapper hosted a Clubhouse room called ‘Rhymen Shop #2’, where he broke down his writing process and crafted a new record in real-time for those in attendance.

Rapping over the beat for Beanie Sigel‘s 2001 track ‘Nothing Like It’, produced by Kanye West, Lupe named his freestyle after Queensbridge rap group Mobb Deep.

For those not present on Clubhouse, the ‘Food & Liquor’ rapper shared the track on Twitter. You can listen to it below:

In September, Lupe Fiasco said he thinks he’s a better lyricist than Kendrick Lamar in a series of tweets.

The rapper replied to a fan account, who asked who the better lyricist out of the two is, writing: “Lupe but…”

After the tweet gained significant attention, Fiasco clarified his statement in a further series of tweets.

In the tweets, which have now been deleted, Fiasco said (via HotNewHipHop): “In my own words…once again for you bitches…I love me some KDot…always have always will.

“With that said do think I he’s a good lyricist? Yes. Do I think he’s the best lyricist? No. Do I think it’s lyricists that are better than him? Yes. Is he a better artist than me? Yes. Is he a better lyricist than me? No. Does he make better songs than me? Yes.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West has appeared on ‘Saint DVD’, a new track from Brooklyn rapper SAINt JHN.

Kanye’s most recent new music came in the form of October single ‘Nah Nah Nah’, and in the meantime he ran for President of the United States.